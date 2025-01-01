Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Director Michael Houghton Acquires 3,202 Shares

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) Director Michael Houghton acquired 3,202 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,983.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,983.22. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Assembly Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASMB opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $19.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average is $15.60.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 5,137.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 29.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 131.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 7,690 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 39.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 15,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter worth $6,421,000. 19.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Assembly Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of viral diseases. It develops ABI-5366, a long-acting herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitor that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat recurrent genital herpes; ABI-1179, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent genital herpes; and ABI-6250, a small molecule orally bioavailable hepatitis delta virus entry inhibitor that is in Phase 1a clinical trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.