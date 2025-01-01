Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Insider Patrick Burnett Sells 1,691 Shares

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Burnett sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $23,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,692. This trade represents a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Patrick Burnett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 22nd, Patrick Burnett sold 16,023 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $162,473.22.

On Friday, November 15th, Patrick Burnett sold 100 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $1,003.00.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %

ARQT opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $15.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.33. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $44.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 119.11% and a negative net margin of 140.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARQT shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,663,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,471,000 after acquiring an additional 91,803 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,966,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 10,721,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,710,000 after purchasing an additional 717,019 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,641,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,467,000 after buying an additional 506,788 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,470,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,977,000 after buying an additional 48,868 shares during the period.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

