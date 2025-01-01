PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED) CAO Paul Anthony Pinkston Sells 35,000 Shares

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) CAO Paul Anthony Pinkston sold 35,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total value of $25,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 714,700 shares in the company, valued at $528,878. This trade represents a 4.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE PED opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.63 million, a P/E ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 0.51. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90.

Several research firms have commented on PED. D. Boral Capital cut their price target on PEDEVCO from $2.25 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PEDEVCO in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

