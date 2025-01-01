Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD) Director Terrance Mcguire Sells 86,545 Shares

Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) Director Terrance Mcguire sold 86,545 shares of Invivyd stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.48, for a total transaction of $41,541.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,170,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,710.88. This represents a 2.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Terrance Mcguire also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 26th, Terrance Mcguire sold 83,817 shares of Invivyd stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $45,261.18.
- On Monday, December 23rd, Terrance Mcguire sold 75,776 shares of Invivyd stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.45, for a total value of $34,099.20.
- On Friday, December 20th, Terrance Mcguire sold 119,805 shares of Invivyd stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.42, for a total value of $50,318.10.
- On Wednesday, December 18th, Terrance Mcguire sold 74,764 shares of Invivyd stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $35,139.08.
- On Monday, December 16th, Terrance Mcguire sold 65,359 shares of Invivyd stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $30,718.73.
- On Wednesday, December 11th, Terrance Mcguire sold 160,400 shares of Invivyd stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $94,636.00.
- On Monday, December 9th, Terrance Mcguire sold 150,000 shares of Invivyd stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total transaction of $91,500.00.
Invivyd Trading Down 4.0 %
NASDAQ:IVVD opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95. Invivyd, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $53.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.53.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IVVD
Institutional Trading of Invivyd
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invivyd in the second quarter valued at $629,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invivyd by 232.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 678,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 474,301 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invivyd in the 2nd quarter worth about $421,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invivyd during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invivyd by 243.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 189,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 134,571 shares during the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Invivyd
Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invivyd
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks Helping to Bring AI to Healthcare
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Stocks Ringing in The New Year With Large Buyback Announcements
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Why 2024 Was Great for Stocks—and Why 2025 Could Be Even Better
Receive News & Ratings for Invivyd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invivyd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.