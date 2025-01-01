Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD) Director Terrance Mcguire Sells 86,545 Shares

Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) Director Terrance Mcguire sold 86,545 shares of Invivyd stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.48, for a total transaction of $41,541.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,170,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,710.88. This represents a 2.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Terrance Mcguire also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 26th, Terrance Mcguire sold 83,817 shares of Invivyd stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $45,261.18.

On Monday, December 23rd, Terrance Mcguire sold 75,776 shares of Invivyd stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.45, for a total value of $34,099.20.

On Friday, December 20th, Terrance Mcguire sold 119,805 shares of Invivyd stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.42, for a total value of $50,318.10.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Terrance Mcguire sold 74,764 shares of Invivyd stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $35,139.08.

On Monday, December 16th, Terrance Mcguire sold 65,359 shares of Invivyd stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $30,718.73.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Terrance Mcguire sold 160,400 shares of Invivyd stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $94,636.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Terrance Mcguire sold 150,000 shares of Invivyd stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total transaction of $91,500.00.

NASDAQ:IVVD opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95. Invivyd, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $53.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Invivyd to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Invivyd from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Invivyd in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Invivyd from $9.50 to $3.55 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invivyd currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.89.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invivyd in the second quarter valued at $629,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invivyd by 232.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 678,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 474,301 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invivyd in the 2nd quarter worth about $421,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invivyd during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invivyd by 243.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 189,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 134,571 shares during the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.

