UK Oil & Gas (LON:UKOG) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

UK Oil & Gas PLC (LON:UKOG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00). UK Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00), with a volume of 58,362,848 shares.

UK Oil & Gas Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. The stock has a market cap of £2.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.03.

UK Oil & Gas Company Profile

UK Oil & Gas PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It holds interest in the Loxley, Horse Hill, Horndean, Avington, Broadford Bridge, and Portland gas storage fields in the United Kingdom; and Basur-Resan field in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

