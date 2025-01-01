Christine Garvey Sells 204 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) Director Christine Garvey sold 204 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total value of $25,659.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,027.84. This trade represents a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christine Garvey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 24th, Christine Garvey sold 21 shares of Toll Brothers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $2,662.17.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

NYSE TOL opened at $125.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.14. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.46 and a 1 year high of $169.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.69.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on TOL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $166.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 57.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 323.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

