Aumega Metals Ltd (ASX:AAM) Insider Sam Pazuki Purchases 1,654,301 Shares

Aumega Metals Ltd (ASX:AAM – Get Free Report) insider Sam Pazuki acquired 1,654,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$61,209.14 ($37,783.42).
Sam Pazuki also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 3rd, Sam Pazuki acquired 400,000 shares of Aumega Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,200.00 ($11,851.85).
Aumega Metals Stock Performance
