Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) CFO Benjamin Hohl Sells 3,350 Shares

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $74,202.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Benjamin Hohl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 30th, Benjamin Hohl sold 900 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $20,259.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 5,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $130,672.50.

On Monday, October 28th, Benjamin Hohl sold 6,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $178,500.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Benjamin Hohl sold 814 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $24,420.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Benjamin Hohl sold 10,218 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $281,097.18.

On Monday, October 7th, Benjamin Hohl sold 1,270 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $34,937.70.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ELVN opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.02. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Enliven Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enliven Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Institutional Trading of Enliven Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,296,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,804,000 after acquiring an additional 601,611 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,041,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,611,000 after purchasing an additional 313,019 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 9.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 750,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,164,000 after purchasing an additional 67,813 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 745,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,051,000 after purchasing an additional 21,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Turn Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 29.5% in the third quarter. First Turn Management LLC now owns 535,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after buying an additional 121,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

