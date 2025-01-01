Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NET) Director François-Olivier Laplante Acquires 17,800 Shares of Stock

Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NET – Get Free Report) Director François-Olivier Laplante acquired 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.09 per share, with a total value of C$90,602.00.
François-Olivier Laplante also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 21st, François-Olivier Laplante bought 4,900 shares of Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.20 per share, with a total value of C$25,480.00.
Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 3 Stocks Helping to Bring AI to Healthcare
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- 3 Stocks Ringing in The New Year With Large Buyback Announcements
- Trading Halts Explained
- Why 2024 Was Great for Stocks—and Why 2025 Could Be Even Better
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.