Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND) Director Eric Shahinian Purchases 12,300 Shares of Stock

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) Director Eric Shahinian acquired 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$17.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$213,433.29.

Dye & Durham Stock Up 4.5 %

Dye & Durham stock opened at C$17.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.47. Dye & Durham Limited has a 1-year low of C$10.92 and a 1-year high of C$22.59. The company has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 402.18, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Dye & Durham had a negative return on equity of 42.91% and a negative net margin of 38.23%. The company had revenue of C$119.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$120.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dye & Durham Limited will post 0.1121051 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dye & Durham Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Dye & Durham’s payout ratio is currently -2.73%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DND. CIBC boosted their price target on Dye & Durham from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Dye & Durham from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$27.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dye & Durham currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.71.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.

