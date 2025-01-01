CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Major Shareholder Carl C. Icahn Buys 2,840 Shares

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 2,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.74 per share, with a total value of $212,261.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,110.08. This trade represents a 1.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CVR Partners Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CVR Partners stock opened at $75.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. CVR Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $61.62 and a 12 month high of $88.94.

CVR Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Institutional Trading of CVR Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in CVR Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the second quarter worth $212,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the third quarter worth $244,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of CVR Partners by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

