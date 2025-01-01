Alpha HPA Limited (ASX:A4N) Insider Robert Williamson Acquires 116,300 Shares of Stock

Alpha HPA Limited (ASX:A4N – Get Free Report) insider Robert Williamson acquired 116,300 shares of Alpha HPA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.85 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of A$98,855.00 ($61,021.60).

Alpha HPA Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 13.95.

About Alpha HPA

Alpha HPA Limited operates as a specialty metals and technology company. It primarily explores for high purity alumina (HPA) deposits. The company holds interest in the HPA First project located in Gladstone, Queensland. It also offers aluminium products for use in electronics, optics, lighting, and lithium-ion battery sectors.

