Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Director Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 9,184 Shares

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Director Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 9,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $225,283.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 412,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,126,916.14. This trade represents a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 23rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $423,677.00.
- On Monday, December 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $435,960.00.
- On Monday, December 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $439,766.00.
- On Monday, December 2nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $449,108.00.
- On Monday, November 25th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $458,969.00.
- On Thursday, November 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 6,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $153,600.00.
- On Monday, November 18th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 11,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $289,732.00.
- On Wednesday, November 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 500 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $13,655.00.
- On Monday, November 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 16,268 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $447,695.36.
- On Monday, November 4th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,700 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $196,889.00.
Legacy Housing Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of Legacy Housing stock opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. Legacy Housing Co. has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $29.31. The company has a market cap of $596.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.61 and its 200 day moving average is $25.79.
About Legacy Housing
Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.
