Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Director Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 9,184 Shares

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Director Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 9,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $225,283.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 412,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,126,916.14. This trade represents a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 23rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $423,677.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $435,960.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $439,766.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $449,108.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $458,969.00.

On Thursday, November 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 6,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $153,600.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 11,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $289,732.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 500 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $13,655.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 16,268 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $447,695.36.

On Monday, November 4th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,700 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $196,889.00.

Legacy Housing Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Legacy Housing stock opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. Legacy Housing Co. has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $29.31. The company has a market cap of $596.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.61 and its 200 day moving average is $25.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legacy Housing

About Legacy Housing

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEGH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Legacy Housing by 7.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 180,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 609,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,975,000 after purchasing an additional 88,921 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 161.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

Featured Stories

