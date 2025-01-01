Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Director Heather V. Howell Sells 1,496 Shares

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) Director Heather V. Howell sold 1,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $113,142.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,544.33. This represents a 16.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

RBCAA opened at $69.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $80.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.61 and a 200-day moving average of $65.21.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $118.36 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBCAA. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Republic Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $208,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Republic Bancorp in the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the third quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Republic Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

