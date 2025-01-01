Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $181,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 342,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,895,733.86. This trade represents a 2.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.40. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.83 and a beta of 1.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $28.71.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KTOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 582.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.