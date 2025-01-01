Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Short Interest Down 8.6% in December

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,400 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the November 30th total of 275,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Covivio Stock Performance

GSEFF opened at $59.30 on Wednesday. Covivio has a twelve month low of $59.30 and a twelve month high of $59.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.07.

About Covivio

Thanks to its partnering history, its real estate expertise and its European culture, Covivio is inventing today's user experience and designing tomorrow's city. A preferred real estate player at the European level, Covivio is close to its end users, capturing their aspirations, combining work, travel, living, and co-inventing vibrant spaces.

