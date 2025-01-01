Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Director Dmitry Melnikov Sells 15,564 Shares of Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) Director Dmitry Melnikov sold 15,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $183,966.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,807,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,103,160.68. This represents a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dmitry Melnikov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 26th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 16,467 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $201,885.42.

On Monday, December 23rd, Dmitry Melnikov sold 34,566 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $425,853.12.

On Friday, December 20th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 37,910 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $463,260.20.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 44,592 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $568,993.92.

On Monday, December 16th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 38,790 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $520,561.80.

On Friday, December 13th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 42,226 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $570,051.00.

Semrush Stock Performance

Shares of Semrush stock opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.66. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.42. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.52 and a beta of 1.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on SEMR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Semrush from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Semrush in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Semrush from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Semrush presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semrush

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEMR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Semrush by 28.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,313 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Semrush in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Semrush by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Semrush in the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Semrush by 330.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 28,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

About Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

