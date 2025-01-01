Insider Selling: Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Major Shareholder Sells 9,077 Shares of Stock

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 9,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $109,468.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,903,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,500,189.80. This represents a 0.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Omaha Corp Boston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 27th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 15,904 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $194,187.84.

Boston Omaha Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Omaha stock opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Boston Omaha Co. has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $16.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.88 million, a P/E ratio of -42.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Omaha ( NYSE:BOC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Boston Omaha had a negative net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $27.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.20 million.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Boston Omaha in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Institutional Trading of Boston Omaha

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 25,027 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Boston Omaha by 188.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 28,632 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after acquiring an additional 21,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 2.3% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 271,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

See Also

