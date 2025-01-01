Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB) Shares Up 100% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Canada Carbon Inc. (CVE:CCB – Get Free Report) rose 100% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 648,696 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 187% from the average daily volume of 225,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Canada Carbon Trading Up 100.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02.

Canada Carbon Company Profile

Canada Carbon Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. It holds interests in the Miller property that covers an area of approximately 100 square kilometers located to the west of Montreal in the Grenville Township; and the Asbury Graphite property, which includes 22 claims covering an area of approximately 1,205.9 hectares located in the Laurentides region of southern Quebec.

