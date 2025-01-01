Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Trading Down 3.3% – Here’s What Happened

Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). 32,353,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 357% from the average session volume of 7,077,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Sunrise Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.05.

About Sunrise Resources

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Western Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc, precious metal, base metal, and industrial mineral projects. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project located in Nevada, the United States, as well as holds leases/option agreement in the Jackson Wash project located in Nevada, the United States.

Further Reading

