John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Short Interest Up 13.8% in December

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,200 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the November 30th total of 146,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBSS opened at $87.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $108.96.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

