John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Short Interest Up 13.8% in December

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,200 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the November 30th total of 146,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
John B. Sanfilippo & Son Price Performance
Shares of JBSS opened at $87.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $108.96.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.
