Short Interest in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Drops By 6.9%

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the November 30th total of 39,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 66,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $619.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.17. Ituran Location and Control has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $31.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.39.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.77%.
Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.
