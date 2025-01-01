iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,500 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the November 30th total of 286,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 340,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,294,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,012,000 after purchasing an additional 47,921 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,005,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,334,000 after acquiring an additional 35,675 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 882,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,946,000 after acquiring an additional 38,141 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 744,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 700,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $47.77 on Wednesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.65 and a twelve month high of $48.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.01.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1587 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

