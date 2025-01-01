Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXXW) Short Interest Update

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the November 30th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:IPXXW opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.22. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.77.

About Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

