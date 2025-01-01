Kanabo Group (LON:KNB) Shares Down 3.1% – What’s Next?

Kanabo Group Plc (LON:KNB – Get Free Report) traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01). 78,122 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 425,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.93 ($0.01).

Kanabo Group Stock Up 5.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 24.36. The firm has a market cap of £5.69 million, a PE ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 3.04.

About Kanabo Group

Kanabo is creating a new standard in the medical cannabis industry by improving the well-being of millions around the world. Its focus is on the distribution of Cannabis-derived products for medical patients, and non-THC products for CBD consumers.

Kanabo have conducted extensive R&D in order to develop high-quality Cannabis extract formulas, innovative medical-grade vaporisers, and various non-smoking consumption solutions – making use easy and accessible for anyone in need of treatment.

