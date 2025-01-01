Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,035 ($25.47) and last traded at GBX 2,037 ($25.49), with a volume of 841072 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,044 ($25.58).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods Price Performance

Associated British Foods Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1,318.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,203.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,345.92.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a GBX 69.30 ($0.87) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $20.70. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. Associated British Foods’s payout ratio is currently 3,483.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Loraine Woodhouse purchased 4,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,389 ($29.90) per share, for a total transaction of £99,477.96 ($124,487.50). Also, insider George G. Weston sold 56,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,161 ($27.04), for a total value of £1,224,271.33 ($1,532,062.73). 58.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Associated British Foods

(Get Free Report)

Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group with sales of £13.9bn, 128,000 employees and operations in 53 countries across Europe, Africa, the Americas, Asia and Australia.

Our purpose is to provide safe, nutritious, affordable food, and clothing that is great value for money.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.