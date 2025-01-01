JIADE Limited (NASDAQ:JDZG) Short Interest Up 7.0% in December

JIADE Limited (NASDAQ:JDZG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the November 30th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

JDZG stock opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. JIADE has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $15.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75.

JIADE LIMITED specializes in providing one-stop comprehensive education supporting services to adult education institutions, through a wide spectrum of software platform and auxiliary solutions. The Company’s services are primarily offered through the Kebiao Technology Educational Administration Platform.

