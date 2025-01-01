Nuformix (LON:NFX) Stock Price Down 10% – What’s Next?

Nuformix plc (LON:NFX – Get Free Report) shares fell 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). 1,986,748 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 10,762,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

Nuformix Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £368,689.50, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.11.

Nuformix Company Profile

Nuformix plc operates in the field of pharmaceutical development for treating fibrosis and oncology through drug repurposing in the United Kingdom. It offers NXP001, which has completed Phase 1 for use in oncology supportive care. The company is also developing NXP004, a novel form of Olaparib, which is in the IP generation phase for treating oncology; and NXP002 that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

