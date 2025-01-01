Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Short Interest Update

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the November 30th total of 2,520,000 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iterum Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.15% of Iterum Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

Iterum Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %

Iterum Therapeutics stock opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $48.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and intravenous formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

