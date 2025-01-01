Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Short Interest Down 5.6% in December

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the November 30th total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 545,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Century Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IPSC opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.74. The firm has a market cap of $85.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.65. Century Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $5.51.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.47 million. Century Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.66% and a negative net margin of 4,837.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Century Therapeutics will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Century Therapeutics from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Century Therapeutics from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Century Therapeutics from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Century Therapeutics by 257.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 51,664 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 283.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 45,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Century Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 968,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 32,614 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Century Therapeutics by 7.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 836,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 57,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

