Janover Inc. (NASDAQ:JNVR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Janover Inc. (NASDAQ:JNVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,600 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the November 30th total of 162,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 456,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Janover Stock Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ JNVR opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 2.34. Janover has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $11.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $0.65.

Janover Company Profile

Janover Inc engages in the provision of commercial property financing solutions. It operates an online platform that connects commercial mortgage borrowers, including owners, operators, and developers of commercial real estate and small business borrowers, looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial properties, including apartment buildings with commercial property lenders, such as banks, credit unions, REITs, debt funds, multifamily lenders, and others looking to deploy capital into commercial mortgages.

