Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDAW) Short Interest Down 10.4% in December

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDAW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the November 30th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Iveda Solutions Price Performance

IVDAW opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06. Iveda Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.34.

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications. It also provides Cerebro IoT Platform, a software technology platform that integrates a multitude of disparate systems for central access and management of applications, subsystems, and devices, and IvedaSPS, a smart power solution utilizing in Cerebro IoT platform, and IvedaXpress, a system for pre-existing IP cameras and AI analytics for servers and IT department.

