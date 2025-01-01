Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDAW) Short Interest Down 10.4% in December

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDAW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the November 30th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Iveda Solutions Price Performance
IVDAW opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06. Iveda Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.34.
About Iveda Solutions
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Iveda Solutions
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Stocks Helping to Bring AI to Healthcare
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 3 Stocks Ringing in The New Year With Large Buyback Announcements
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Why 2024 Was Great for Stocks—and Why 2025 Could Be Even Better
Receive News & Ratings for Iveda Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iveda Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.