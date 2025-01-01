Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Short Interest Update

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,000 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the November 30th total of 149,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Insider Activity at Inspirato

In other news, CEO Payam Zamani purchased 728,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,500,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,822,157,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,524,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,810,785,000,000. This represents a 26.07 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 970,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,666,726,739 and sold 20,690 shares valued at $73,579. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Inspirato alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspirato

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inspirato stock. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 364,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000. AXA S.A. owned 5.57% of Inspirato as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 39.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspirato Stock Performance

ISPO stock opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.89. Inspirato has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31. The firm has a market cap of $35.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -0.14.

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $69.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Inspirato will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Inspirato Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences.

Featured Articles

