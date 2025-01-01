SysGroup (LON:SYS) Shares Down 10.5% – Here’s What Happened

SysGroup plc (LON:SYS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 10.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 17 ($0.21). Approximately 51,377 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 60,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.24).

SysGroup Stock Down 7.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 25.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 30.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.18. The stock has a market cap of £14.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.83 and a beta of 0.29.

Insider Transactions at SysGroup

In other news, insider Heejae Chae purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £34,500 ($43,173.57). Corporate insiders own 25.76% of the company’s stock.

SysGroup Company Profile

