Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO) Major Shareholder Acquires $255,695.79 in Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 21,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $255,695.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,079,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,772,061.58. This trade represents a 1.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 32,911 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.85 per share, with a total value of $389,995.35.

On Monday, December 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 12,165 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.85 per share, for a total transaction of $144,155.25.

On Thursday, December 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 20,825 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,865 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $143,685.15.

On Thursday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,505 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $91,410.90.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,284 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.26 per share, with a total value of $89,301.84.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,881 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.19 per share, with a total value of $47,309.39.

On Monday, November 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,700 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $44,770.00.

On Thursday, November 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,760 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $105,558.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 12,400 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.17 per share, for a total transaction of $150,908.00.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MIO stock opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $12.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.08.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 10,906 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $388,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 157.0% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 114,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 70,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,871,000 after acquiring an additional 362,964 shares during the last quarter.

