L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Insider Ross Niebergall Sells 1,373 Shares

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $288,412.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,592.94. This represents a 21.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, December 23rd, Ross Niebergall sold 1,764 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.65, for a total transaction of $376,878.60.

On Monday, December 16th, Ross Niebergall sold 1,764 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.62, for a total transaction of $394,465.68.

On Monday, November 4th, Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total transaction of $740,814.84.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total transaction of $731,103.84.

LHX opened at $210.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $237.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.30. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.18 and a 52-week high of $265.74.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,245,000 after buying an additional 178,407 shares during the period. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 218,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,171,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Bank of America raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $295.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.13.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

