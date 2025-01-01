Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Insider Topline Capital Management, Ll Sells 231,187 Shares

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 231,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $765,228.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,859,046 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,442.26. The trade was a 3.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Topline Capital Management, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 30th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 227,084 shares of Paysign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $697,147.88.

Shares of Paysign stock opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.02. Paysign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $5.59.

Paysign ( NASDAQ:PAYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Paysign had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paysign, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Paysign during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Paysign during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Paysign in the second quarter worth $66,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Paysign during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Paysign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAYS. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Paysign in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Paysign in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

