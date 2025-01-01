Topline Capital Partners, Lp Sells 331,339 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 331,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $3,492,313.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,376,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,671,334.98. This trade represents a 5.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Friday, November 8th, Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 135,123 shares of Green Dot stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $1,478,245.62.

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. Green Dot Co. has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 322,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 142,377 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Green Dot by 9.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,324,000 after purchasing an additional 101,008 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 342.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 68,481 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 16,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Green Dot during the second quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GDOT. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Green Dot from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Green Dot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

