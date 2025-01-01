Topline Capital Partners, Lp Sells 331,339 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 331,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $3,492,313.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,376,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,671,334.98. This trade represents a 5.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Topline Capital Partners, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 8th, Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 135,123 shares of Green Dot stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $1,478,245.62.
Green Dot Stock Performance
Shares of GDOT stock opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. Green Dot Co. has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.63.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GDOT. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Green Dot from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Green Dot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.
About Green Dot
Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.
