HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Insider Stephanie Liebman Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) insider Stephanie Liebman sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,277 shares in the company, valued at $204,002.50. The trade was a 63.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $32.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $39.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.72 and its 200 day moving average is $35.60.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. HP’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2894 per share. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 41.28%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. HSBC lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of HP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.45.

Institutional Trading of HP

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in HP in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 115.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 968 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in HP during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

