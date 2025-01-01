Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Ryan Paul Barretto Sells 16,800 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) CEO Ryan Paul Barretto sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $520,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,091.25. This represents a 9.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Ryan Paul Barretto also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 3rd, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 13,465 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $423,474.25.
- On Monday, October 7th, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 16,800 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $474,600.00.
Sprout Social Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $68.41.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.46.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at $61,583,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 16.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,762,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,374,000 after buying an additional 519,406 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,717,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 9,779.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 331,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,819,000 after purchasing an additional 327,907 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 324.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 402,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,714,000 after purchasing an additional 307,906 shares in the last quarter.
Sprout Social Company Profile
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sprout Social
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks Helping to Bring AI to Healthcare
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 3 Stocks Ringing in The New Year With Large Buyback Announcements
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Why 2024 Was Great for Stocks—and Why 2025 Could Be Even Better
Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.