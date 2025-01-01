Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Ryan Paul Barretto Sells 16,800 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) CEO Ryan Paul Barretto sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $520,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,091.25. This represents a 9.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ryan Paul Barretto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprout Social alerts:

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 13,465 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $423,474.25.

On Monday, October 7th, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 16,800 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $474,600.00.

Sprout Social Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $68.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $102.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.04 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 17.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

SPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.46.

Get Our Latest Report on SPT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at $61,583,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 16.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,762,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,374,000 after buying an additional 519,406 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,717,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 9,779.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 331,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,819,000 after purchasing an additional 327,907 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 324.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 402,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,714,000 after purchasing an additional 307,906 shares in the last quarter.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.