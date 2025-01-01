Judith Gold Sells 118,001 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) Director Judith Gold sold 118,001 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $1,598,913.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,086.45. This trade represents a 84.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Rush Street Interactive Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:RSI opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -686.00 and a beta of 1.88. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $14.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 5.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,736,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,843,000 after buying an additional 92,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,612,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,500,000 after purchasing an additional 55,697 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,504,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,425,000 after buying an additional 482,872 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,329,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,753,000 after buying an additional 130,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,605,000. 24.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

