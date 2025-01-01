Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Director William Brennan Sells 11,150 Shares

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) Director William Brennan sold 11,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.45, for a total transaction of C$618,267.50.

William Brennan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 23rd, William Brennan purchased 300 shares of Altus Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$55.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,710.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, William Brennan acquired 1,227 shares of Altus Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$56.43 per share, with a total value of C$69,239.61.

On Thursday, December 12th, William Brennan bought 171 shares of Altus Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$57.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,832.50.

On Tuesday, December 10th, William Brennan purchased 7,286 shares of Altus Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$57.24 per share, with a total value of C$417,050.64.

On Monday, November 25th, William Brennan acquired 43 shares of Altus Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$57.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,479.38.

On Wednesday, November 20th, William Brennan bought 1,738 shares of Altus Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$57.30 per share, with a total value of C$99,587.40.

On Monday, November 18th, William Brennan purchased 11,144 shares of Altus Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$56.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$624,175.44.

On Thursday, November 14th, William Brennan bought 11,744 shares of Altus Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$57.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$672,931.20.

On Tuesday, November 12th, William Brennan bought 15,320 shares of Altus Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$57.35 per share, with a total value of C$878,602.00.

Altus Group Stock Performance

Altus Group stock opened at C$56.00 on Wednesday. Altus Group Limited has a 12-month low of C$40.01 and a 12-month high of C$61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 933.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$56.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$54.14.

Altus Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Altus Group’s payout ratio is 1,000.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIF. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. CIBC upped their price objective on Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$57.11.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

