McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison Sells 3,409 Shares

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.15, for a total value of $989,121.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,201.25. The trade was a 26.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $289.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $294.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $317.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% during the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.0% in the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 2,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCD. Robert W. Baird lowered McDonald’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.65.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

