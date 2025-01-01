United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) COO Michael Benkowitz Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.68, for a total value of $3,566,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,164.36. This represents a 79.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, December 23rd, Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.95, for a total transaction of $3,619,500.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.75, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Michael Benkowitz sold 15,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.32, for a total value of $6,109,800.00.

On Thursday, November 7th, Michael Benkowitz sold 15,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.44, for a total value of $6,021,600.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Michael Benkowitz sold 14,700 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.46, for a total transaction of $5,504,562.00.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $352.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.55. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $208.62 and a twelve month high of $417.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $370.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.43.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.23. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The business had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 40.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 7.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 17,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $243.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Argus upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $315.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.86.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

