Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Purchases 310,559 Shares of KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Stock

KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALAGet Free Report) major shareholder Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 310,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,999.96. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,083,398 shares in the company, valued at $6,977,083.12. This represents a 40.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

KALA BIO Stock Up 1.0 %

KALA stock opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -2.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.24. KALA BIO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALAGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $0.50. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KALA BIO, Inc. will post -10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KALA BIO

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KALA BIO stock. SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALAFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 443,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,000. KALA BIO makes up approximately 1.0% of SR One Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. SR One Capital Management LP owned 15.76% of KALA BIO at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of KALA BIO in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

View Our Latest Report on KALA

About KALA BIO

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA)

