Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Purchases 310,559 Shares of KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Stock

KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 310,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,999.96. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,083,398 shares in the company, valued at $6,977,083.12. This represents a 40.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

KALA BIO Stock Up 1.0 %

KALA stock opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -2.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.24. KALA BIO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

Get KALA BIO alerts:

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $0.50. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KALA BIO, Inc. will post -10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KALA BIO

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KALA BIO stock. SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of KALA BIO, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KALA Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 443,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,000. KALA BIO makes up approximately 1.0% of SR One Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. SR One Capital Management LP owned 15.76% of KALA BIO at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of KALA BIO in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

View Our Latest Report on KALA

About KALA BIO

(Get Free Report)

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KALA BIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KALA BIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.