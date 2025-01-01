Eric Venker Sells 176,900 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) COO Eric Venker sold 176,900 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $2,090,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 668,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,903,797.60. This represents a 20.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Eric Venker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

On Monday, December 30th, Eric Venker sold 177,704 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $2,050,704.16.

On Friday, December 20th, Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $1,149,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $1,132,000.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $1,165,000.00.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average of $11.55. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $13.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROIV. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 327,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 19,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 146.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 50.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.