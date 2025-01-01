Insider Selling: Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Insider Sells 247,230 Shares of Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 247,230 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $2,605,804.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,088,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,175,287.98. This represents a 3.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Topline Capital Management, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 30th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 380,611 shares of Green Dot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $3,973,578.84.

NYSE GDOT opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average of $10.63. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $13.58. The company has a market cap of $572.29 million, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GDOT. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 82,022 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Green Dot by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the second quarter valued at $685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

