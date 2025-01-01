Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) COO Eric Venker Sells 177,704 Shares

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) COO Eric Venker sold 177,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $2,050,704.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 740,976 shares in the company, valued at $8,550,863.04. This represents a 19.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eric Venker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 27th, Eric Venker sold 176,900 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $2,090,958.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $1,149,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $1,132,000.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $1,165,000.00.

Shares of ROIV stock opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.55. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $13.06.

ROIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.93.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROIV. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 51.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,860,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,666,000 after buying an additional 630,712 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 40.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 647,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 185,226 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the third quarter valued at $2,267,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,333,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,912,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,147,000 after acquiring an additional 458,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

