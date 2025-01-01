Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Insider Alan J. Russell Sells 100,000 Shares

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) insider Alan J. Russell sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total transaction of $2,737,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,800.31. This trade represents a 87.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of EWTX stock opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $38.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.22.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWTX. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $35,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $188,000.

EWTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

