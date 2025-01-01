Jonathan Chadwick Sells 22,500 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 22,500 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $1,020,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 396,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,970,104.23. This represents a 5.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Samsara Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE IOT opened at $43.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.96 and a beta of 1.53. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.14 and a twelve month high of $57.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on IOT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Samsara from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Samsara in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Samsara by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Samsara by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

